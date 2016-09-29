A gang is getting ready to own the JDJ9 stage

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 29th, 2016 at 3:57 pm

Just as the series of challenges are reaching the finish line, JDJ9 is set to present the top five with a brand new surprise. No, not a task! It’s time for them buckle up. 5 outstanding contenders are coming to JDJ9 to make these contestants pull their dance strings more strongly. They are feisty, fearless and fancy. They have got their attitude in place and won’t miss out on any chance to prove their mark on the JDJ9 stage. Get ready JDJ9 contestants,  it is time for 'cute' to meet 'hot!'

Next week, you will meet the 'famously adorable five'. One after the other they will own your hearts and steal everyone’s thunder.

‘Aag laga denge’- seems to be like their motto.

Here they are

 

The dashing young Ashok Samrat of television- Siddharth Nigam

 

 

The super lively – Spandan Chaturvedi

 

 

The pretty doll- Gracy Goswami

 

IMG_7299

 

The amazingly talented- Teriya Magar

 

IMG_7438

 

The drama ki dukkan- Swasti Nitya

 

 

 

Catch them on JDJ9 next week!


