posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2018 at 3:10 pm

The Bigg Boss 11 finale is going to witness a lot of fun and masti. Hina, Luv, and Priyank are all set to perform together. The trio is known for their solid friendship inside the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan is also seen interacting with the ex-contestants and asking them some fun questions to Hiten, Luv, and Priyank.

The dabangg host asks the housemates who according to them will be the top 2 finalists. While most of them think it should be Vikas and Shilpa, Luv and Sapna support Hina.

Salman Khan also asks Dhinchak Pooja to sing one of her latest hits and everyone is seen grooving to those catchy beats.

Catch all this action tonight in the grand finale at 9 PM.