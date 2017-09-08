A fight for Roti, Kapda & Makaan on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 coming weekend!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 8th, 2017 at 5:41 pm

We can only expect loads of surprises every weekend when we talk about Khatron Ke Khiladi 8!

 

This Saturday and Sunday too, the moment Khiladis would ease out thinking of taking a chill pill a notice from Rohit Shetty will make them all the more puzzled. Yes, so this time the stunts will determine whether one will get the roti (food), kapda (clothes) and makaan (shelter) or no.

 

 

Everything will depend on the performance of a khiladi in a particular stunt. However, imagining a dreadful moment being in a state that lacks any one of these, the khiladis will leave no stone unturned to win the given task. But on a lighter note it will also be interesting to see who gets deprived of what!

 

 

Talking about the stunts, we will get to see Rohit Shetty’s favorite car stunt in one of the episodes followed by stunts with snakes, task etc.

 

The above is just a hint. Not to forget Shantanu’s dance on a rig that will surprise many onlookers apart from the crew.

 

This makes you excited?

 

Then don’t forget tuning in at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday!


