A fight between Sapna and Zubair Khan creates a tension in the Bigg Boss 11 house!

It all started during late night when many of the housemates were chit chatting at the dining area.

 

 

Zubair Khan said a joke in front of everyone and this disgusted Sapna who was present at the scene too. She felt the joke was inappropriate to be told when the women were around and that Zubair should have been sensible about it.

 

Zubair back fired her saying in the course of time everyone will get to know who is shameless. Sapna was in no mood to hear things from him in this manner got into a verbal spat with him, that stunned other housemates.

 

 

Who is right who is not, will be revealed in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

 

 

Do not miss tuning in at 10:30 PM!


