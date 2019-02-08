posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 3:48 pm

Mumbai, 7th February 2019: The rulers tagged her as the only man amongst the rebels! Such was her might and valor. Rani Laxmi Bai lost a war but won the hearts of the Nation. But history often forgets to recount the emotional and tender side of a young Manikarnika and the turmoil she had to endure to metamorphose into a feisty warrior. COLORS’ period drama, Khoob Ladee Mardani…Jhansi Ki Rani, will delve into this untold aspect of her life along with accounts of her bravado. Produced by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and featuring Anushka Sen as Manikarnika along with Vikas Manaktala, Rajesh Shringarpure, Vijay Kashyap in pivotal roles, Dabur Red Tooth Paste presents ‘Khoob Ladi Mardani – Jhansi Ki Rani’ premiers on Monday, 11th February 2019 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM on COLORS.

A young, virtuous girl born in the holy city of Varanasi, Manikarnika was raised by a patriotic father who shaped her world view and instilled in her the virtues of freedom and national pride. Not just as a Queen, but Manikarnika battled multiple internal conflicts, challenged societal stigmas and rebelled against the British to become the legend of her time. In an era, when the role of a woman was reserved for child bearing and rearing, the compassionate Queen helped emancipate her British-sympathizing husband and became the pillar of strength for her motherland especially her land, Jhansi. ‘Khoob Ladi Mardani – Jhansi Ki Rani’ gives you a perspective into these numerous unknown events and tales from the life of the iconic Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

On putting forth such compelling content, Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “COLORS has always mounted the historical-mytho genre gloriously and tapped into storylines that are hitherto untold. Riding high on the success of shows like Chakravartin Samrat Ashoka, Karmphaldata Shani and Mahakaali, we bring to the viewers another epic tale of a queen whose act of courage

and heroism inspire many even today. From being a young demure girl, Manikarnika, to a compassionate wife of a pro-British King and ultimately holding the reins of Jhansi – Rani Laxmi Bai’s overall life-story is bound to mesmerize the viewers.”

She further added, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the lady police officers of Mumbai Police for joining us in this endeavor and being the role models of millions of women across the country to be Jhansi Ki Rani in their own right,”

Adding further, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment said, “The story of Khoob Ladi Mardani – Jhansi Ki Rani is quite apt in today’s time as it’s based on empowerment. It beautifully portrays the story of a brave young girl who believed freedom was her birth right. On getting married to Gangadhar Rao at a tender age, Manikarnika’s faith grew strong of setting India free from the British rule. But, reality hit her hard as she found out that her husband was completely controlled by the Britishers. And, since then her struggle for freedom started with the first one being to convert her pro – Britisher husband’s thought.”

Niyati Thaker, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, “Women across India fight multiple battles but they often need a reminder of what change, the power within them can bring. We all have the passion of Jhansi Ki Rani inside us, we just need to be brave enough to embrace these powers. With this association, we want to inspire women to actively stand up for their rights and fearlessly voice their opinions”.

Abhimanyu Singh, CEO, Contiloe Pictures said, “Khoob Ladi Mardani...Jhansi Ki Rani is an evergreen inspirational nationalist story that needs to be told to every generation. While the viewers have heard stories of this legendary queen, not many are aware of the challenges she faced after getting married at a tender age. To revive a historical saga, it’s very critical that we take the viewers back in time with the scale, costumes, presentation and the production value. They say it was during this revolt that the new and young India was born, and it is very important that we represent it right by focusing on the nuances of that time. We are confident that the viewers will connect to this emotional journey of our Jhansi Ki Rani.”

Young actor Anushka Sen, who plays the lead role of Jhansi Ki Rani, said, “It is a privilege and an honor to play the warrior queen who epitomized the spirit of patriotism, bravery and love for her family. The viewers will see two varied avatars of Manikarnika – the wife of a king who was pro-British and a young queen who wanted Jhansi’s freedom. This is my first major lead role and I am incredibly excited to portray one of the most iconic heroes from the history of Indian freedom struggle.”

Joining the cast for the launch of the show were the brave lady officers from Mumbai police force who are the ‘warrior queens’ of today. Jhansi Ki Rani rewrote the pages of history with sheer courage and love for her country. The reflection of the same spirit is seen in these women officers who fearlessly protect the citizens from dusk to dawn every day. The event saw the officers share personal stories of braving all odds to become who they are and finding the power within to rewrite the destiny of new age India. Role models in every sense of the word, the officers’ anecdotes of self-belief, display of courage and patriotism left everyone in the room moved and inspired.

With an ensemble cast of actors like Anushka Sen, Vikas Manaktala, Rajesh Shringarpure, Vijay Kashyap, Anshul Trivedi, and Anuja Sathe ‘Khoob Ladi Mardani – Jhansi Ki Rani’, will take the viewers on an emotional journey of a young timid girl who comes of age and gives her all for the freedom of her motherland.

Premiering on 11th February 2019. The show will air every Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM

