posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 6th, 2018 at 3:10 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aarohi kickstarts her revenge plan by attacking Virat first. Abhimanyu is in complete support of the same. By now, Virat is supposedly dead. As reconfirmation, even the cops declare the same and Deep is shocked as he cannot understand who is responsible behind this.

While Deep is on a lookout for this new enemy, a dead body is found in the house. Whose dead body could this be?

Going forward, Kashyap wants to tell something to Deep but is unable to. Deep then finds a clue that leads him to a bar. He even doubts a lady called Laila to be Aarohi. Could it be her? Or not? Stay tuned to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm!