posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 10th, 2016 at 3:30 pm

Tomorrow, the comedy king and queen, Krushna and Bharti are all set to get you to laugh to their epic one liners and fantastic comedy.

Salman, who is a huge fan of these two, is absolutely delighted with their presence.

But did you know who is Bharti a fan of? Here you go...

Looks like a super slice of comedy will make it one entertaining episode of Weekend ka Vaar tomorrow! Tune in at 9PM!