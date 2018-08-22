posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 22nd, 2018 at 12:49 pm

Mumbai, 21st August – There was a time when shyly exchanged handwritten notes and a dropped handkerchief from a girl for her beau would be the onset of a potential relationship. Today, with the increasing use of the internet, you can swipe your way into a relationship because you’re just a click away from love. COLORS, India’s premium Hindi entertainment channel brings viewers a vibrant and young, new age love story with its latest offering – Internet Wala Love. Jai (Shivin Narang) and Aadhya (Tunisha Sharma) are like chalk and cheese. Jai eats, breathes and lives for social media while Aadhya is wary of the Internet and limits her interactions on social media platforms. This quirky and playful narrative explores what happens when the duo unintentionally cross paths. The show boasts a stellar lineup that includes Minissha Lamba, Varun Badola, Jayati Bhatia and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Sphere Origins, Internet Wala Love will premiere on 27th August at 7 pm only on COLORS.

Elaborating on this development, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head COLORS said, “Adding to our diverse programming line-up, we are very excited to present Internet Wala Love - a vibrant and young show that has new age relevance. The story follows the journey of Jai, a young boy who is obsessed with the internet and Aadhya who finds the internet very invasive. The narrative, with its twists and turns will weave an intriguing story around social media that has taken over our worlds.”

Commenting on the show, Producer Sunjoy Waddhwa from Sphere Origins said, “With COLORS, we get the opportunity to explore subjects which are not only entertaining but also relevant. With Internet Wala Love, the idea is to present a youthful story that young audiences and their families can connect too. The narrative, the cast and the creative teams have all knit together to present viewers with a show that we believe will be a joy to watch.”

Internet Wala Love is set in New Delhi wherein the protagonist Jai works as an RJ at a popular radio station and belongs to the growing tribe of people whose lives need to be chronicled over the internet. According to him, anything and everything can happen on social media - be it online shopping, banking or love. Aadhya on the other, is a self- disciplined girl who doesn’t believe in the concept of online dating or the perks of social media. She works with a wedding planning agency which is headed by Mahira (Minissha Lamba), a perfectionist who likes things her way.

Commenting on his role, Shivin Narang exclaimed, “Jai is a happy go lucky guy, who lives in the present. He is free spirited, full of energy and wears his heart on his sleeve. My character lives his life for social media which I personally find hard to do. Also, its first time I am playing an RJ which requires you to be very exuberant and I am undergoing training to do justice for the role. I hope that all these efforts pay off and I can’t wait for the show to begin.”

Tunisha Sharma further added saying, “The internet has its pros and cons, but I do believe that with moderation, all goes well. There are glimpses of myself that you will see in my character Aadhya; the show has a beautiful concept and is very relatable. I hope the audiences shower us with their love and support.”

