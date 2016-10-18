A Champion is coming on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 21st, 2016 at 6:48 pm

JDJ9 has doubled up as dance and dhamaakedaar surprise show. 

If you thought the wild card entries were the last surprise element, you may just want to hold that thought of yours. 

JDJ9 will soon have us greet a rockstar cricketer on this show. 

While you may have tons of favourites when it comes to cricket, the JDJ9 contestants are busy bonding with one. 

Any guesses?...

 

 

 

With very sweet n humble person😊😁our champion mr. @djbravo47 #jhalakdikhlaja #season9 @colorstv

A photo posted by 👑Teriya👑 (@teriya_phounja_magar) on

 

 

@Regrann from @djbravo47 - True inspiration ....who never lets his smile fade away @djbravo47 #champion #Regrann #jhalakdikhlajaa9 #jdj9 #colors

A photo posted by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari) on

 

 

#djbravo47 #champion #funtime @djbravo47

A video posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

 

 

 

Yes, go Hurray! Dwayne Bravo is here! A Caribbean wave will soon hit the shores of JDJ9. Are you excited? We are going gung-ho already. 

 

Keep watching JDJ9 every Saturday at 10PM to meet this Champion!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with