A cat fight springs up between Monalisa and Priyanka on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 20th, 2016 at 4:37 pm

Monalisa had a complete breakdown yesterday during the spats that took place in the house. She was quite unhappy about the clips she saw in the UC Browser booth regarding herself. 
Today, Priyanka Jagga starts another war on this subject. 
She tells Mona that she did not believe her when she came into the house and tell her what all was happening outside. Mona who has an obvious dislike towards Priyanka, lashes out at her saying that she will believe her housemates over her anyday. 

PIC 58

 

PIC 59

 

PIC 60

 

PIC 61

 

PIC 62

 

PIC 63

 

PIC 64

 

PIC 66

 

PIC 68

 

Later Manu comes into the picture and the matter gets heated further. Watch here what happens...
Tune into Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30 to see this fiery drama unfold!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with