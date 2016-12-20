posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 20th, 2016 at 4:37 pm

Monalisa had a complete breakdown yesterday during the spats that took place in the house. She was quite unhappy about the clips she saw in the UC Browser booth regarding herself.

Today, Priyanka Jagga starts another war on this subject.

She tells Mona that she did not believe her when she came into the house and tell her what all was happening outside. Mona who has an obvious dislike towards Priyanka, lashes out at her saying that she will believe her housemates over her anyday.