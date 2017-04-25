posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 25th, 2017 at 3:28 pm

Mouni Roy is one of the most loved and popular actresses in the Hindi television industry. Her popular show, Naagin 2 has a crazy fan following that made her reach another level of fame all together, and why not? The stunning diva has amazed everyone with her acting and men simply can’t stop raving about her drop dead gorgeous looks!

Mouni recently performed at Colors Golden Petal Awards held in Mumbai. She sizzled on stage like never before, the jaws dropped and everyone cheered for her as she performed. The actress is equally brilliant with those moves!

Don’t believe us?

Take a look below -

