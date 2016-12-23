8 Years of Silence Between Manveer and His Father to Break on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 23rd, 2016 at 2:19 pm

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10 will truly move you from within when you will see Manveer breaking down in tears after he sees his father. The father and the son did not speak with each other for 8 long years!!! Bigg Boss House became a wonderful medium to unite this father-son duo! Splendid! all we can say, isn't it?

 

IMG_5979

 

Manveer cries at the drop of the hat as he hugs his father again and again! His father in exchange trying to control his emotions is seen patting his back and sometimes caressing his loving son. We are sure this moment will melt your hearts in tonight's episode!

 

IMG_5995

 

Will this be a new beginning to their relationship?

 

IMG_6000

 

Do share your views in the below space.

 

IMG_6004

 

Watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!                        


