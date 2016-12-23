posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 23rd, 2016 at 2:19 pm

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10 will truly move you from within when you will see Manveer breaking down in tears after he sees his father. The father and the son did not speak with each other for 8 long years!!! Bigg Boss House became a wonderful medium to unite this father-son duo! Splendid! all we can say, isn't it?

Manveer cries at the drop of the hat as he hugs his father again and again! His father in exchange trying to control his emotions is seen patting his back and sometimes caressing his loving son. We are sure this moment will melt your hearts in tonight's episode!

Will this be a new beginning to their relationship?

