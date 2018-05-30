7 times Jennifer Winget made our hearts skip a beat!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 30th, 2018 at 1:00 pm

The much-admired and our all-time favourite actress Jennifer Winget celebrates her birthday today! Playing an array if roles till today, it’s no secret that she is a phenomenal actress. Currently playing Zoya on bepannaah, it’s safe to say that she is stealing hearts of viewers across the world one at a time. Apart from playing her roles to perfection, the actress also has an admirable sartorial sense. Be it ethnic, contemporary or western; there’s nothing she doesn’t ace. Here's proof!

 

#1 Of thigh-high cuts and vibrant prints 
 

33148879_2061963690683539_1614641153330642944_n
 
 
#2 Polkas are forever!
 
 
30949301_224156815023627_8439235944908849152_n
 
 

#3 Because there is no such thing as too much white 

 
29414850_160737701256006_6612161951021662208_n
 
 

#4 Easy-breezy silhouettes to beat the heat 

 
29088899_171342336849260_3270933512223457280_n
 
 
 

#5 Keeping up with current trends with  metallics!
 

28754666_2070872339608979_6243322627931242496_n
 
 
 

#6 Soak in the sunshine and good vibes  
 

28433467_1613579852023541_7581378229680734208_n
 
 
 
#7 Pastels are never a bad idea, right?
 
 
23734470_1777751189188534_8297085369363464192_n

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

How will Shamsher Singh Bhagela react to Roop's victory?

How will Shamsher Singh Bhagela react to Roop's victory?

Sparks between Ranbir and Kritika?

Sparks between Ranbir and Kritika?

What's Rajveer's plan?

What's Rajveer's plan?

Your dose of weekend laughter!

Your dose of weekend laughter!

Are things going to get tough for Zoya and Aditya?

Are things going to get tough for Zoya and Aditya?

You Might Also Like

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Mahakaali

Mahakaali

Connect with