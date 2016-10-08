7 Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Out On JDJ9 Tonight

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 8th, 2016 at 3:25 pm

Tonight is going to be the sweetest spectacle of JDJ9! The 'Bachcha Gang' is ready to rock and roll on the JDJ9 stage.

Here’s why its going to be totally worth it to be glued to your screen tonight...

Spandan Chaturvedi will charm you with her 'Chittiyan Kalaiyaan' act

 

 

Gracy Goswami cannot stop smiling and so won't you

 

 

Teriya Magar's act will make you yell Awe-freaking-some

 

 

Siddharth Nigam will perform like a star

 

 

Swasti’s Bollywood style Kathak and an entertaining dance partner who will own you with his wit

 

 

'Farah-dancing-queen-Khan' will turn the whole game with her dancing tigers, wait and watch...

 

IMG_7377

 

IMG_7492

 

And

Will Manish’s love story find a heroine, finally? Let’s see...

 

 

 

Have you booked a seat on the couch for the 10PM watch?...cause we are pretty sure it’s going to be houseful on JDJ9 tonight!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with