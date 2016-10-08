posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 8th, 2016 at 3:25 pm

Tonight is going to be the sweetest spectacle of JDJ9! The 'Bachcha Gang' is ready to rock and roll on the JDJ9 stage.

Here’s why its going to be totally worth it to be glued to your screen tonight...

Spandan Chaturvedi will charm you with her 'Chittiyan Kalaiyaan' act

Gracy Goswami cannot stop smiling and so won't you

Teriya Magar's act will make you yell Awe-freaking-some

Siddharth Nigam will perform like a star

Swasti’s Bollywood style Kathak and an entertaining dance partner who will own you with his wit

'Farah-dancing-queen-Khan' will turn the whole game with her dancing tigers, wait and watch...

And

Will Manish’s love story find a heroine, finally? Let’s see...

Have you booked a seat on the couch for the 10PM watch?...cause we are pretty sure it’s going to be houseful on JDJ9 tonight!