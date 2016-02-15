posted by Admin, last updated on February 15th, 2016 at 2:01 pm

Player Swap

Arjun played a very big card this week by interchanging players for each team. He asked the captain-less blue team which was the one player that they wanted from the red team? And Vivaan was their answer. Arjun asked Vivaan to become the captain of the blue team. Later, to balance both the teams he asked Vivaan to send one player from the blue team to the red team and he chose Raghav. This was the biggest shock on the episode.

Hawa ke saath saath If you are scared of heights, this would have been tough for you to watch. In this stunt, a square plank was hanging at a considerable height. The plank was barely wide enough for one person to stand on it. Two players from each team were sent to do this task. One player had to stand on the plank while the other player was suspended from a cable and on the other side there were flags that were waiting to be pulled off. The player standing on the plank had to push the other player so they could reach the other side and pick as many flags as possible. They had to keep the momentum going through out the task so as to pick as many flags as possible. Dhamaka

As the name suggests, this stunt involved an explosion. Two players from each team performed this stunt. You might remember the game where you had to pass a ring through a zig-zag rod and every time you touched the ring to the rod, you had to start over again. It was exactly the same game. Well, not exactly. If the ring touched the rod the first time, a warning sound was played. And the same thing happened the second time around also. Well, if they touched it the third time, unfortunately they would have to witness an explosion. I bet you must be wondering what the role of the other player was in this task ? ? Well, he/she sat in a car. Doesn't sound too dangerous? huh...? The car was placed just above the explosive, and if the first person made a mistake, the second player had to bear the brunt of it. Ouchies...!

Jhumka gira re Argentina ke Bazar mein

This was a weight task and one person from each team performed it. There were two containers- one filled with oil and the other filled with worms.The first one also contained pieces of jewellery while the second one had some oysters. The contestants had to put their mouth inside the first container and pick out a piece of jewellery and then put their mouth inside the second one and pull out an oyster. The task was timed and whoever had higher weighing oysters won the task.

Chalo Dildaar chalo Building ke paar chalo

Being a rooftop stunt, it wasn’t meant for faint hearted people. One contestant from each team was required to perform this task. They had to go from one building to another via a very lean plank. While walking on the plank they had to collect 8 little hearts from the plank placed at a equivalent distance and hand them to Julie( a crew member) who was standing on the opposite building to Arjun. Julie then handed them a bunch of balloons which they had to bring back to Arjun. There was just a small twist in this stunt. The plank acted as as a seesaw while the contestants walked over it.