posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 28th, 2016 at 6:47 pm

Be it an ethnic sari, fancy ghagra- choli or a simple chudidar, Indian traditional wear undoubtedly enhances the grace and beauty of a woman. And who would know this better than our favorite heroines! Check out how beautifully they carry these outfits…

Kratika Dheer of Kasam

Rejoicing n dancing for 100k. Thankuuuu for dis immense love n support. Love to all. A video posted by Kratika Dheer (@kratikalove) on Jul 12, 2016 at 1:29am PDT





You Choose to be right. You Choose ur pride.🙇 A photo posted by Kratika Dheer (@kratikalove) on Apr 15, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

Mouni Roy of Naagin

All set for my @suchitrasawant16 s reception in this gorg @payalsinghal 😍! #ILoveeeWeddings #SuchiMasti A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on May 1, 2016 at 6:43am PDT

Madame Witch• #ancient #archaic #borntoolate A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on May 10, 2016 at 1:28am PDT



Adaa Khan of Naagin





Helly Shah of Swaragini

And its a saree day 💙😌 A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Jan 24, 2016 at 11:18pm PST

Allset#Raglakwedding#finally#morepicstocome ☺️😋💃 A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Apr 4, 2016 at 1:33am PDT

Tejasswi Prakash of Swaragini

Thank you for this beautiful shot @tanejanamish A video posted by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Jul 6, 2016 at 10:04am PDT

Sana Amin Sheikh of Krishnadasi

Kasa vaatla?? #ShadiSequence #Maharashtrians #Navrai #Bride #Aara #Krishnadasi 7.5.16 A photo posted by sana amin sheikh (@sanaaminsheikh) on May 7, 2016 at 12:29am PDT

A photo posted by sana amin sheikh (@sanaaminsheikh) on Jun 5, 2016 at 4:06am PDT





Meera Deosthale of Udann

Happy janmashtmi! A photo posted by Meera Deosthale (@meera.deosthale) on Aug 25, 2016 at 1:18am PDT



