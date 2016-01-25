7 heroines who look simply graceful in 'Desi' wear!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 28th, 2016 at 6:47 pm

Be it an ethnic sari, fancy ghagra- choli or a simple chudidar, Indian traditional wear undoubtedly enhances the grace and beauty of a woman. And who would know this better than our favorite heroines! Check out how beautifully they carry these outfits…

 

 

Kratika Dheer of Kasam

 

 

 

Rejoicing n dancing for 100k. Thankuuuu for dis immense love n support. Love to all.

A video posted by Kratika Dheer (@kratikalove) on

 


 

 

You Choose to be right. You Choose ur pride.🙇

A photo posted by Kratika Dheer (@kratikalove) on

 

 

Mouni Roy of Naagin

 

 

 

 

Madame Witch• #ancient #archaic #borntoolate

A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

 


Adaa Khan of Naagin

 

 

 


 

Helly Shah of Swaragini

 

 

And its a saree day 💙😌

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

 

Allset#Raglakwedding#finally#morepicstocome ☺️😋💃

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

 

Tejasswi Prakash of Swaragini

 

 

Thank you for this beautiful shot @tanejanamish

A video posted by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

 

 

Sana Amin Sheikh of Krishnadasi

 

 

Kasa vaatla?? #ShadiSequence #Maharashtrians #Navrai #Bride #Aara #Krishnadasi 7.5.16

A photo posted by sana amin sheikh (@sanaaminsheikh) on

 

 


 

 

Meera Deosthale of Udann

 

 

Happy janmashtmi!

A photo posted by Meera Deosthale (@meera.deosthale) on


 

 

Hold on to your hopes! 😊 have a good day guys and if someone is not having a good day... give them a warm hug and bright smile!

A photo posted by Meera Deosthale (@meera.deosthale) on

 


﻿

