posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 28th, 2016 at 6:47 pm
Be it an ethnic sari, fancy ghagra- choli or a simple chudidar, Indian traditional wear undoubtedly enhances the grace and beauty of a woman. And who would know this better than our favorite heroines! Check out how beautifully they carry these outfits…
Kratika Dheer of Kasam
Mouni Roy of Naagin
Adaa Khan of Naagin
Helly Shah of Swaragini
Tejasswi Prakash of Swaragini
Sana Amin Sheikh of Krishnadasi
Meera Deosthale of Udann
