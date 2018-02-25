63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 will be no less than a 'Jashn' tonight at 8 PM!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 25th, 2018 at 2:24 am

Your wait is finally over! We know how anxiously you waited for this evening to arrive. Just imagine how fantastic it would be to see all your favorite celebs coming together under one roof! With Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 we promise you a super entertaining evening with our filmi sitaare.

 

ab9ebfba8bb87dbd25f99d89c3b5a329

 

 

Apart from honoring the deserving talents in the industry for their work, this star studded event will have action, emotion, drama and loads of laughter to uplift your mood!

 

 

Click on the links below to know more in detail.

 

 

Stupendous performances by!

 

Our celebrities are wearing!

 

A tribute to this legend!

 

Bollywood gems we lost recently.

 

 

Stay tuned tonight at 8 PM for Jio Filmfare Awards!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with