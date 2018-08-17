posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 17th, 2018 at 7:34 pm

We all know that our beloved tv star Aashish Chowdhary a.k.a Dev never disappoints us with his intense roles on the show. He’s someone with an eye-catchy personality and has got the looks that could kill. But this is reel, ever wondered what his real life looks like? Well, here’s a quick glimpse!



#1 Girl gang? Not a problem!



#2 Party selfie with the ladies

#3 Posing away for the paparazzi!

#4 Ready. Set. Cheese!

#5 Boys being boys - Energetic and fun!

#6 Daddy-daughter day out.

