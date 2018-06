posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 23rd, 2018 at 3:42 pm

Drashti Dhami a.k.a Nandini, from Silsila has been giving us some major fashion goals ever since the launch if the show. Slaying one saree at a time, trust her to wear sarees that are a beautiful blend of modern and tradition. Be it stripes that are running vertical or horizontal or be floral embroidered finishes; here are the sarees we’re eyeing more than ever!