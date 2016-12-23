posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 23rd, 2016 at 3:52 pm

The Family App gave a wonderful chance to the housemates to meet their loved ones but as we know things aren't that easy in the Bigg Boss House, the app too has it's limitations. Every time a housemate meets a loved one a certain amount of battery gets drained. Naturally, now this can make it difficult for the remaining housemates to fulfill their wishes.

Something similar is going to happen with Bani Judge, tonight on Bigg Boss 10 Gauhar Khan will be seen waiting to meet her but Bani feels completely helpless as she is left with only 6% of the battery. However, Bigg Boss mentions that she will still be able to meet Gauhar if she can convince Manu Punjabi and Swami Om to nominate themselves for the next week's eviction! Oh! So this puts Bani in a fix!

What will Bani do? Will she be able to convince Swami Om and Manu? Will they agree?

Do not miss out tonight's episode at 10:30 PM!