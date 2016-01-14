5 ways how Chhoti Anandi will brighten up your Sunday mornings!

posted by Admin, last updated on January 14th, 2016 at 7:54 pm


REASON 1: It's a great Learning opportunity for parents as well as children

Parents and children can spend some quality time together, while Chhoti Anandi will introduce kids to good manners. Every parent desires for their kids to inculcate good habits that help shape their moral character.

CA PIC 1

 

REASON 2: Makes you remember "technology free" good old days' nostalgia all over.
In Chhoti Anandi, kids swim, run and play outdoor games; something which is just a concept in today's time. When kids today are glued to technology, this show will inspire them to get out and engage in good old games. 
Chhoti Anandi on swings!

REASON 3: Teaches children to stand up against wrong and not fear.
Chhoti Anandi and her chote sipahi do not tolerate any bad actions. They raise their voice against unjust around them. They support "no tolerance against bad" thus making world a better place.
CA PIC 8
REASON 4: "Friends" are THE MOST important possessions.
The group in Chhoti Anandi consists of 6 sipahis from diverse background with common ideologies. They all value friendship and above all virtues. They teach us that its okay to be a little crazy and show your sensitive side. 
CA PIC 6

REASON 5: Spread the message of gender equality
This show is a propagator of gender equality. Nattu wants to be the leader of the pack but still supports Chhoti Anandi thereby setting an example for all guys. Chivalry and empathy is the take away for all kids.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with