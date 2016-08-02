posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 26th, 2016 at 6:55 pm
One person who knows best how to look gorgeous at all times, that has to be Mouni Roy! Whether it’s a lazy day at home or a shopping spree, Mouni always looks super stunning. Check out these 5 times when she looked absolutely perfect.
Beautifully Indian!
The girl- next- door, with a cool swagger!
Simple, yet stunning!
Who’s the prettiest of them all? Of course, Mouni!
How to look your best even when you are shopping!
Stay beautiful forever and take a bow, Mouni!
