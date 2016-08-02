5 times when Mouni Roy gave us Fashion Goals!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 26th, 2016 at 6:55 pm

One person who knows best how to look gorgeous at all times, that has to be Mouni Roy! Whether it’s a lazy day at home or a shopping spree, Mouni always looks super stunning. Check out these 5 times when she looked absolutely perfect.

 

 

Beautifully Indian!

 

 

 

The girl- next- door, with a cool swagger!

 

 

Plotted the next getaway!!Waahoo! #amór❤️

A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

 

Simple, yet stunning!

 

 

Archaic hallways

A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

 

Who’s the prettiest of them all? Of course, Mouni!

 

 

My hearts so full... #udaipursunset🌤🌤

A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

 

How to look your best even when you are shopping!

 

 

The shopping post!😁

A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

 

Stay beautiful forever and take a bow, Mouni!

 

ezgif.com-optimize-16

 


﻿

