posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 20th, 2015 at 10:22 pm

This week on “The Anupam Kher Show”, two of Bollywood’s most loved comedians, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani opened their hearts out on the show. Inspite of going through such a lot of struggle in their lives, these two gentleman have continued to entertain us with their non-stop humor and have become a favourite among audiences worldwide. On this week's episode of the show, the two talked about their careers, naughty childhood and much more. Here are a few things that we learned about them after watching the show.

Childhood: While growing up, Paresh was a very naughty child. He was one of the naughtiest kids in the school. At the same time, he was one of the few people who used to be there for his friends during bad and hard times.

Boman on the other hand had a very rough childhood. Boman has never seen his father. He has three elder sisters with him being the youngest in the family.

Future goals: When he was merely 9-years-old, Paresh used to go to a nearby auditorium to watch drama practices. Since that time he had known that he wanted to pursue a career in acting. In 1970, he started doing theatre and there has been no looking back for him since then. He met his wife, Swaroop Sampat in an event in the year 1975 and told his friend that he wanted to marry her. A year later they tied the knot.

Boman’s parents owned a wafer shop and belonged to a very ordinary middle class Parsee family. Boman never pursued a college degree as he was not academically strong. Due to his family background and his father’s debts he ended up doing a stewarding course.

Personal Life: Many people don’t know that Paresh’s wife Swaroop was much more popular and stable, while Paresh was still a struggling as an actor. And the best part is that he was fine with his wife’s success.

On the other hand, it was Boman’s mom who encouraged him to watch a lot of movies. While working as a steward, Boman worked in one of the top notch five star hotels in the city. He went through alot of hardships in life. When Boman started managing his parents' shop, a girl used to come and buy 100gms wafers from Boman’s shop every day. Boman didn’t realize for about six months that she used to come to the shop just to see him and that’s how they met and got married.

Early Career: Paresh had worked at the Bank of Baroda for literally three days and has always been independent when it came to finances. He never asked his parents for money, and whenever he needed some he would either borrow from his wife or from his friends and then repay them back later.

Boman worked at the hotel for nearly two years and then continued with his family’s wafer shop. At the shop, Boman used to observe people and write. He also loves photography and has shot Paresh Rawal as a child.

Film Career: In 1985 Paresh did his first film, Arjun and from then onwards, things became pretty stable in his life. Apart from doing negative roles in films, Paresh continuously did theatre and that is what he enjoyed doing the most. He never regretted the kind of roles he did in films. He always knew that someone or the other will watch it.

First Success: Hera Pheri is one of his best movies and since the time it released, he gained more popularity and recognition.

Boman’s first play was not appreciated much. His second play, Ironman Bajirao turned out to be a big success, after which he was offered a film ‘Let’s Talk, ´ which never released. Post that Vidhu VinodChopra approached him for Munna Bhai MBBS, which as we sll know gave him his big break in bollywood.

