posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 18th, 2018 at 4:27 pm

Meet Roop. A cute little boy who lives with his family in Kutch. His father is a police cop a.k.a daroga, his mum, a house wife and three sisters. He is the youngest sibling but definitely someone with provoking thoughts! He’s here to question the simplest concepts of the society. Here are five things you need to know about Roop and his family!

#1 Roop enjoys helping his mothers with the household chores.

#2 Roop believes that being a mother is a more tasking than any profession in the world.

#3 Roop being a boy, doesn’t mind playing with teddy bears.

#4 Roop fears his father but respects him. He also does what he feels like!

#5 Roop forms his own opinions and doesn’t let societal pressure get to him!

Stay tuned for Roop – Mard ka Naya Swaroop