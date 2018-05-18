5 things you did not know about Roop!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 18th, 2018 at 4:27 pm

Meet Roop. A cute little boy who lives with his family in Kutch. His father is a police cop a.k.a daroga, his mum, a house wife and three sisters. He is the youngest sibling but definitely someone with provoking thoughts! He’s here to question the simplest concepts of the society. Here are five things you need to know about Roop and his family!

#1 Roop enjoys helping his mothers with the household chores.

#2 Roop believes that being a mother is a more tasking than any profession in the world.

#3 Roop being a boy, doesn’t mind playing with teddy bears.

#4 Roop fears his father but respects him. He also does what he feels like!

#5 Roop forms his own opinions and doesn’t let societal pressure get to him!

 

Stay tuned for Roop – Mard ka Naya Swaroop


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Bappi Da in the house

Bappi Da in the house

Birthday celebrations for Harshad Chopda a.k.a Aditya Hooda!

Birthday celebrations for Harshad Chopda a.k.a Aditya Hooda!

Is Masculine & Heroic the True Mard? COLORS Introduces You to Roop - Mard ka Naya Swaroop

Is Masculine & Heroic the True Mard? COLORS Introduces You to Roop - Mard ka Naya Swaroop

With A Passion for Power and A Thirst for Vengeance: Naagin 3 Returns on COLORS

With A Passion for Power and A Thirst for Vengeance: Naagin 3 Returns on COLORS

Is Ahaan and Pankti's love jinxed?

Is Ahaan and Pankti's love jinxed?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with