posted by Admin, last updated on June 1st, 2016 at 8:18 am

As Naagin, a complete family entertainer show bids adieu, let's take a moment to remember what made Naagin such a favourite amongst audience of all age groups.



Family is power: Naagin shows us that family is the ultimate power, and love, loyalty is the real wealth.

The constant conflict between friendship and love: Shivanya has to make this choice a lot of time and she has Shesha by her side, reminding us of how our best friend always comes to our rescue and on the other side she has her love Ritik, who makes her believe and fall in love .

The 70's and 80's nostalgia is back: A shape shifting snake who is beautiful and treacherous at the same time is mindboggling. Also, it reminds us of how we used to watch snake charmers when we were kids! Awesome memories!

Let it go: Naagin shows that life is a balance of holding on and letting go of things that don't serve us anymore!

Not just a regular TV show: Naagin gives us a break from the regular TV shows, with an ultimate cultural extravaganza which has so many twists and turns to keep us glued to our couch.



Well, if this is not wholesome entertainment then what is? These were the reasons the families would come together to sit and watch Naagin unfailingly every weekend. We are all so going to miss Naagin!