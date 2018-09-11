posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 11th, 2018 at 7:07 pm

It’s that time of the year again when office lunch breaks are all about evictions and task discussions, when you’re constantly observing a person’s moves, and clinging on to non-stop entertainment 24x7! Yes, you guessed it right! It’s time for Bigg Boss season 12! Every year, our aim is to make the season larger than life and with this season too, here are the things you must look forward to!

#1 Salman Khan being the ultimate host and taking the entertainment levels to a new high!

#2 A bunch of talented and uber cool contestants to keep you company every day! LITERALLY!

P.S. A few arrive with their vichitra jodidars this season!

#3 The dreaded tasks! Because they keep getting better by the day!

#4 Neverending arguments, performances, love stories, bromance and everything else! It all happens here!

#5 Last but not the least, Bigg Boss never ceases to surprise us! And this time around too, along with the contestants, you’re in for a plethora of surprises!

Don't forget to tune in to Bigg Boss Season 12 starting 16th September every day at 9 pm!