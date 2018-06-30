5 things that are back on #Shakti!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 30th, 2018 at 1:47 pm

After weeks of separation, fun times are back in the lives of Harman and Saumya, and we couldn’t be happier. Their chemistry, their love and just the two of them together is what we admire and cannot get enough of! With their reunion on Shakti, here are five things that’ll we will see more often now:                                                   

#1 We’ll be seeing and hearing more of Harman and Saumya calling each other ‘Gulabo’ and ‘Harman Ji’ with so much love!

 

IMG_8401

 

#2 It’s no secret that #HaYa are madly in love with each other. However, with this reunion, we will also see unlimited romance and their powerful chemistry!

 

IMG_8419

 

#3 A series of a new chapters and events showing their undying love and understanding towards each other is about to begin again. Which means, more couple goals for you guys!

 

IMG_8415

 

 

#4 Ever so dreamy and charming, we’ll see a lot of 'love-is-in-the-air' moments that will give you butterflies in the stomach! Are you ready for it?

WhatsApp Image 2018-06-14 at 5.26.28 PM

 

 

#5 Lastly, we’ll see bucket loads of adorable banters, silly arguments and pure love!

 

IMG_8435

 

 

Stay tuned for Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on Colors!


﻿

Post Your Comments

