5 Super Haunted Places in India.

June 10th, 2016

India is a country full of rich folk lore and culture. Amid this lies the mysterious world of supernatural hauntings and possessions. Here are 5 super haunted places in India, where 

you shouldn’t be going alone after dark.

 

1.Shaniwarwada , Pune.

Situated in Pune, the Shaniwarwada was once a site of gruesome murder of a young Maratha prince.People can still hear him screaming for help on a full moon night.

 

1

 

2.Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan.

Bhangarh fort tops the list when it comes to haunted places in India.The legend has it that Bhangarh was cursed by a heart broken tantrik after he was rejected by princess Ranavati.He cursed the land, and it has been barren since.

 

2

 

 

3.Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Ramoji film city is not only a place for movie lovers, but also for paranormal investigators.People have reported many unusual occurrences and unexplained activities happening around all the time.

 

3

 

 

4.Tunnel No 33, Shimla.

Tunnel No.33 in Shimla is famous for its Colonel Barog haunting. Colonel Barog was a British Railway Engineer who’s ghost is often seen having a quick friendly chat with the passersby.

 

4

 

 

5.Dumas Beach,Gujarat.

 Dumas beach in Gujarat is widely known for its supernatural activities.Once,a cremation ground for Hindus, is now famous for unusual activities and shadow figures lurking in the dark. 

 

5

 

 

﻿

