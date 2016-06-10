posted by Isha Paratkar, last updated on June 10th, 2016 at 6:25 pm

India is a country full of rich folk lore and culture. Amid this lies the mysterious world of supernatural hauntings and possessions. Here are 5 super haunted places in India, where

you shouldn’t be going alone after dark.

1.Shaniwarwada , Pune.

Situated in Pune, the Shaniwarwada was once a site of gruesome murder of a young Maratha prince.People can still hear him screaming for help on a full moon night.

2.Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan.

Bhangarh fort tops the list when it comes to haunted places in India.The legend has it that Bhangarh was cursed by a heart broken tantrik after he was rejected by princess Ranavati.He cursed the land, and it has been barren since.

3.Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Ramoji film city is not only a place for movie lovers, but also for paranormal investigators.People have reported many unusual occurrences and unexplained activities happening around all the time.

4.Tunnel No 33, Shimla.

Tunnel No.33 in Shimla is famous for its Colonel Barog haunting. Colonel Barog was a British Railway Engineer who’s ghost is often seen having a quick friendly chat with the passersby.

5.Dumas Beach,Gujarat.

Dumas beach in Gujarat is widely known for its supernatural activities.Once,a cremation ground for Hindus, is now famous for unusual activities and shadow figures lurking in the dark.

