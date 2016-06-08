posted by Isha Paratkar, last updated on June 8th, 2016 at 2:07 pm

Maharashtrian families are simple and closely knit people.They might not be loud and bold, but they definitely are the one’s you can count upon.

We give you five reasons you can relate to if you live in a typical Maharashrtian family like our Krishndasi family.

1.Come one come all: Maharashtrians are always welcoming and warm.They are one of the bests hosts ever.

They believe in making their weddings and social gatherings large and colorful.

2.Awesome Food: Maharashtrian dishes are made with utmost love.

Puran polis, aam ras and masala bhat are a must have on special occasions in every Maharashtrian household.

3.Proud of their historical legacy: Maharashtrians have a rich history

and they preserve it very well in the form of literature,paintings, historical monuments and museums.

4.Lavani over hip hop: If you ask any Maharashtrian people out there, they will always, choose to watch a lavani performance rather

than some hip hop or Bollywood performances.

5.Night-outs don’t exist in your mom’s dictionary: Every Marathi mom has her own rule book,with one common rule in it;

“Saat chya aat gharat” (Home before 7PM!) Maharashtrian mom’s are very skeptical when it comes to staying out at nights,

not even with your closest friends. Break this rule, and you are grounded forever.