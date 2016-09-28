posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 28th, 2016 at 5:15 pm

Ki And Ka is here!

We give you 5 reasons as to why you shouldn't miss it the world television premier on 2nd Oct!

Ace Director

An R.Balki film is always made of the right ingredients of a fabulous storyline that tugs at the strings of your heart. The maker of amazing films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, English Vinglish and many more, is the face behind this film. It goes without saying that if one wants to see a concept well moulded into a film they should see Ki and Ka.



Story Mein Twist

Here a role reversal playing the main hero of the film. The storyline showcases the lady in the marriage to take on to the role of being the breadwinner and the man in marriage becomes the 'biwi of the house'. Sounds so fun! The way with which the characters carry the film highlights its underlying concept.

Crackling Chemistry

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor are sharing the screen space for the first time in a film. Their chemistry comes accross so well. The quirks and the dialogues, plus the comical romance and some pinch of drama. You have got to see this one!

Star Surprise

The wonderful duo of Bollywood, Mr and Mrs Bachchan appear in cameo on the screen after K3G. This one is going to make you smile, certainly.

Brilliant Music

What's a movie that cannot offer you an exciting platter of music? And when you have an outstanding talent like Illaiyaraja giving tunes to Ki and Ka, amazing soundtrack is the only thing you can expect!

2nd October ko ki kar rahey ho tussi? We have a wonderful film for you to see!