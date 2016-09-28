5 Reasons you should not miss out on #KiAndKaWTP

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 28th, 2016 at 5:15 pm

Ki And Ka is here! 

We give you 5 reasons as to why you shouldn't miss it the world television premier on 2nd Oct!

Ace Director 

 

11934820_864475736997017_842046560_n

 

An R.Balki film is always made of the right ingredients of a fabulous storyline that tugs at the strings of your heart. The maker of amazing films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, English Vinglish and many more, is the face behind this film. It goes without saying that if one wants to see a concept well moulded into a film they should see Ki and Ka.

 


Story Mein Twist 

 

11358071_216934501980569_729449506_n

 

Here a role reversal playing the main hero of the film. The storyline showcases the lady in the marriage to take on to the role of being the breadwinner and the man in marriage becomes the 'biwi of the house'. Sounds so fun!  The way with which the characters carry the film highlights its underlying concept.

 

Crackling Chemistry 

 

916455_1693764730895812_2028838329_n

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor are sharing the screen space for the first time in a film. Their chemistry comes accross so well. The quirks and the dialogues, plus the comical romance and some pinch of drama. You have got to see this one!

 

Star Surprise 

 

amitabh-jaya-arjunkapoor-kaandki

 

The wonderful duo of Bollywood, Mr and Mrs Bachchan appear in cameo on the screen after K3G. This one is going to make you smile, certainly.

 

Brilliant Music

 

dc-Cover-57bkdd0o5u5sttor7lp73tm1b7-20160221130656.Medi

 

What's a movie that cannot offer you an exciting platter of music? And when you have an outstanding talent like Illaiyaraja giving tunes to Ki and Ka, amazing soundtrack is the only thing you can expect!

2nd October ko ki kar rahey ho tussi? We have a wonderful film for you to see!


﻿

