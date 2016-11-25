posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 25th, 2016 at 7:30 pm

Wild Card Entry

Get ready to witness another wild card entry on the show. The trio of Spandan, Gracy and Teriya are ready to spin some more magic and compete against one another. And it's going to be a relay act.

One of them will be joining the gang of contestants once again.

Prop Round

The JDJ9 contestants are ready to take you on a fun-dancing journey with the prop round this weekend.

Vastu Shastra

Its not going to be just another prop round, the contestants have to choose items from day to day use and dance using those.

Hoola Hoop

Do not miss out on Jacqueline's hoola hoop moment on the show.

Our Entertaining Judges

Our judges never fail to regale us and Manish Paul's hilarious bonding with Karan Johar is always a treat to watch.

