5 Reasons You Should Not Miss JDJ9 This Week

Wild Card Entry 
Get ready to witness another wild card entry on the show. The trio of Spandan, Gracy and Teriya are ready to spin some more magic and compete against one another. And it's going to be a relay act. 
One of them will be joining the gang of contestants once again. 

 

IMG_2864

 

 

Prop Round 
The JDJ9 contestants are ready to take you on a fun-dancing journey with the prop round this weekend. 

 

IMG_2889

 

Vastu Shastra
Its not going to be just another prop round, the contestants have to choose items from day to day use and dance using those. 

 

IMG_3223

 

Hoola Hoop 
Do not miss out on Jacqueline's hoola hoop moment on the show. 

 

IMG_2995

 

Our Entertaining Judges 
Our judges never fail to regale us and Manish Paul's hilarious bonding with Karan Johar is always a treat to watch. 

 

IMG_3095

 

 

Tune in at 10PM on JDJ9 on Saturday!


