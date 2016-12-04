5 Reasons You Should Not Miss ITA Awards Today

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 4th, 2016 at 10:23 am

Today, the stars will descend at the ITA platform!
Here's why you should not miss this celebratory event

Mind Boggling Performances
Your favourite Celebrities are all set to take to the ITA stage and set it on fire with their outstanding performances.

 

_DSC1478

 


Winners ka Jashan
The actors and various other artists who work tremendously hard towards their characters on screen and at the back end, will receive the love of their loyal audience. See who wins in the various exciting categories.

_DSC1768

 


Watch your favourite Colors Celebrities
The stunning Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Karishma Tanna, Sharad Malhotra, Varun Kapoor and many more of your favourites will be lighting up your screens and your faces with a smile.

_DSC1660

 

Maniesh Paul will make this event more wonderful with his hosting
This stupendous host will take to ITA stage and only amazing stuff can be expected from his end. Be it pulling a fast one, his gags, his one liners or the dramatics, it's going to be an all in one package!

_DSC1618

 

Perfect deal of entertainment for a Sunday
What more better than to set the Sunday mood with a menu full of entertainment! So do not miss out and catch on all the fun and fantastic moments! Tune in at 1PM and 4.30PM to the dazzling ITA Awards!

_DSC1700

 

 


Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

