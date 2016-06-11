posted by Isha Paratkar, last updated on June 11th, 2016 at 10:54 am

Kawach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se is all set to air tonight from 8 PM onwards.

We give you 5 reasons why you should not miss Kawach tonight.

1.Unique Storyline: Kawach has a very interesting and gripping story line, which makes it an out of the box concept. The story will keep you glued to your television screens every weekend.

2.Amazing cast: The cast of the show is one of the reasons to look forward to watching Kawach tonight. Mona Singh portrays Paridhi, Vivek Dahiya plays the role of Rajbir and Maheck Chahal is Manjulika.

3.Full of Mysteries: The show is full of new mysteries and twists and turns which unfold every week. Be ready for some unexpected turn of events which will keep you on the edge always.

4.Treat for paranormal lovers:Kawach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se is a treat for Indian paranormal fiction lovers, it has all the elements one looks out for in a paranormal themed show. We gurantee, it will leave you scared.

5.Addictive:Kawach is going to be a very addictive show. It has all the elements of a perfect show, the storyline, the cast,twists and turns which is a perfect mix for a show to get you addicted.