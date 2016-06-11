5 Reasons you can't afford to give Kawach a miss tonight at 8PM!

posted by Isha Paratkar, last updated on June 11th, 2016 at 10:54 am

Kawach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se is all set to air tonight from 8 PM onwards.

We give you 5 reasons why you should not miss Kawach tonight.

 

 

IMG_4374

 

 

 

1.Unique Storyline: Kawach has a very interesting and gripping story line, which makes it an out of the box concept. The story will keep you glued to your television screens every weekend.

 

IMG_4412

 

 

 

 

2.Amazing cast: The cast of the show is one of the reasons to look forward to watching Kawach tonight. Mona Singh portrays Paridhi, Vivek Dahiya plays the role of Rajbir and Maheck Chahal is Manjulika. 

 

IMG_4987

 

 

 

3.Full of Mysteries: The show is full of new mysteries and twists and turns which unfold every week. Be ready for some unexpected turn of events which will keep you on the edge always.

 

IMG_4625

 

 

 

4.Treat for paranormal lovers:Kawach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se is a treat for Indian paranormal fiction lovers, it has all the elements one looks out for in a paranormal themed show. We gurantee, it will leave you scared. 

 

IMG_5643

 

 

 

5.Addictive:Kawach is going to be a very addictive show. It has all the elements of a perfect show, the storyline, the cast,twists and turns which is a perfect mix for a show to get you addicted. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with