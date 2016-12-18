5 reasons why you should not miss out on the Global Citizen India Festival

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 18th, 2016 at 11:30 am

Here's why you should miss out on the super fantastic Global Citizen India Festival

Super Performances 

 

Get ready to witness a line up of the most amazing performers at this show. Right From Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Monali Thakur, Sharddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, are going to make you go gaga on their acts.



International Artists 


Pop sensation Demi Lovato, The happening band called- The Vamps, Rap King- Jay Z and the button to all hearts Coldplay will be performing at the Global Citizen Festival India. 



Sea of Celebrities


Admist the crowd of 80000, our celebs will also be there enjoying the show and also addressing the audience about the Global Issues, taken up by India for sustainable development. Stars like Vidya Balan , Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Freida Pinto, Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt will be seen interacting with the audience on the key issues of Quality Education, Gender Equality and Water and Sanitation. 
 

 

Coldplay


The Band that everyone loves, will perform and lift up the spirits of everyone. From their hit numbers to their jamming session with A R Rahman is unmissable. 



A capsule of Entertainment


Get Ready, Switch On TV and go into a ride of melodious entertainment. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with