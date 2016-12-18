posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 18th, 2016 at 11:30 am

Here's why you should miss out on the super fantastic Global Citizen India Festival



Super Performances

Get ready to witness a line up of the most amazing performers at this show. Right From Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Monali Thakur, Sharddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, are going to make you go gaga on their acts.





International Artists



Pop sensation Demi Lovato, The happening band called- The Vamps, Rap King- Jay Z and the button to all hearts Coldplay will be performing at the Global Citizen Festival India.





Sea of Celebrities



Admist the crowd of 80000, our celebs will also be there enjoying the show and also addressing the audience about the Global Issues, taken up by India for sustainable development. Stars like Vidya Balan , Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Freida Pinto, Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt will be seen interacting with the audience on the key issues of Quality Education, Gender Equality and Water and Sanitation.



Coldplay



The Band that everyone loves, will perform and lift up the spirits of everyone. From their hit numbers to their jamming session with A R Rahman is unmissable.





A capsule of Entertainment



Get Ready, Switch On TV and go into a ride of melodious entertainment.