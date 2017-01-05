5 Reasons why you should not miss out on Sansui Colors Stardust Awards this weekend!

Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2016 will be telecast this weekend on Sunday, 8th January, 7PM onwards. It is packed with full on entertainment, fun and glamour. We give you top 5 reasons to tune in and enjoy the show…

 

Stalwarts of Bollywood are recognized for their zealous work!

 

The best works of 2016 are appreciated and recognized with popular and jury awards in different technical and creative categories. Tune in to know which of your favourite celebrities bagged an award.

 

Super entertaining hosts keep up the fun quotient!

 

Abhishek Bacchhan- Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan- Maniesh Paul turn out to be the most entertaining hosts. They set the audience on a laughter spree with their humorous comments.

 

Glamorous performances by our favourite stars!

 

A whole bunch of B- Town celebs perform at the Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2016. Parineeti Chopra dazzles to hit numbers of Senior PC aka Priyanka Chopra in a performance dedicated to her. Sushant Singh Rajput rocks the stage with his fantabulous presentation of Best Choreography nominations. Diljeet Dosanjh livens up the atmosphere with his Punjabi Tadka. Jacqueline Fernandez performs to a medley of Asha Bhosle songs and takes us back in time. Himesh Reshammiya and Iuliya Vantur give a sizzling performance and steal everyone’s hearts.

 

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, dedicates a performance to his leading ladies!

 

Now that’s definitely not to be missed! SRK’s glamorous performance with best of the dancers and props create just the right dose of entertainment for the crazy fan souls.

 

Ranbir Kapoor steals the show with his rocking performance!

 

Ranbir Kapoor makes everyone tap their feet and groove to his tunes throughout the performance. Needless to mention, it is a total show- stealer.

 

That’s it guys! We aren’t giving out anything more but we bet there’s much more to look forward to. So don’t forget to tune in to Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2016, on 8th January, 7PM onwards!


