Well you were just done with Bigg Boss but we have another equally awesome show lined up for you. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 is back and this is the show that will give you the chills. And we have all the reasons to blow this trumpet, but for now read the following

Because Argentina The show has been shot in the picturesque location of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This South American country might be extremely beautiful but it will definitely give the contestants many reasons to frown upon in their tasks.

Because it tests your FEAR! Fourteen celebrities will go through severe tasks and face their fears throughout the show. The otherwise heroic celebrities will be put up against real danger and then shall begin the game of survival.

Because, The Host... *Ting ting ti-ting* This time we have Arjun 'Dhina-dhin-dha' Kapoor to add some keeda to these lovely khialdis' peeda! We will have this super- fearless host, who definitely knows how to keep the audience entertained. You don’t want to miss him, do you?

Because there will be 14 contestants and 2 teams! In the previous seasons, the contestants always played individually but this time there is a twist. In this season, the contestants will be divided in two teams which means they won’t only be playing for themselves but for others as well.

Because you will never find such adrenaline rush anywhere! The timing of the show also couldn’t get any better. Tune in every Sat-Sun at 9 pm. So clear your calendar for the weekend night!