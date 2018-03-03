5 reasons why we totally love Shankar Mahadevan on Rising Star 2.

posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 3rd, 2018 at 2:26 pm

Shankar Mahadevan the iconic music composer and singer celebrates his birthday today. We are thrilled to have him grace our show, Rising Star 2 as an expert.

 

Here are 5 reasons why we think that Shankar Mahadevan is amazing on Rising Star 2. 

 

 

His intricate knowledge of music- We all have loved his music for decades, his knowledge and attention to detail is truly inspiring. 

 

1

 

 

His important advice to all the contestants- He is always seen giving the contestants some important advice in order to better themselves. 

 

2

 

 

His down to earth nature- He is always humble and appreciative of all the love and praise he receives on the show. 

 

3

 

 

His generosity - The best example for this was when, the talented duo Soham and Chaitanya got eliminated from the show and Shankar Mahadevan invited them to perform with him at one of his shows. 

 

4

 

 

And lastly, his ‘Tutari’ moments- Whenever a contestant delivers a brilliant performance, Shankar Mahadevan gives them a musical ‘Tutari’ moment. This is loved and enjoyed by everyone and totally lifts the spirt of the show. 

 

5

 

 

We wish him a very Happy Birthday!

 

 

Tune in to Rising Star 2 tonight at 9 PM. 


﻿

