posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 17th, 2016 at 9:22 pm

Karan Johar has a Masters degree in French.

Karan Johar loves to listen to old Hindi songs.

Karan Johar worked as an assistant director for Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge.

Karan Johar's favourite cuisine is Parsi food.

Karan Johar has a keen eye and a greate taste for Antiques.