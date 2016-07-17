posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 17th, 2016 at 7:39 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006

Jacqueline Fernandez speaks a variety of languages such as French, Spanish and Arabic.

Jacqueline Fernandez is trained in Jazz Ballet.

Not only an actor, Jacqueline Fernandez is an entrepreneur and launched her first restaurant in Colombo,Sri Lanka.

Jacqueline Fernandez also devotes a lot of her time to social causes and has spent a lot of time on

animal cruelty and welfare programmes.