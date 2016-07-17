5 Interesting Facts About #JDJ9 Judge Jacqueline Fernandez!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 17th, 2016 at 7:39 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006 

28305762cb8f46f2809aed82562ba067

Jacqueline Fernandez speaks a variety of languages such as French, Spanish and Arabic

actress_jacqueline_fernandez-wide

Jacqueline Fernandez is trained in Jazz Ballet

Jacqueline-jacqueline-fernandez-38739928-1600-995

Not only an actor, Jacqueline Fernandez is an entrepreneur and launched her first restaurant in   Colombo,Sri Lanka.

Jacqueline-Fernandez-Likes-and-Dislikes-Things-Interesting-Facts-02-1024x768

Jacqueline Fernandez also devotes a lot of her time to social causes and has spent a lot of time on
animal cruelty and welfare programmes.

jaqueline

 

 


﻿

