posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 17th, 2016 at 8:30 pm

Ganesh Hegde debuted as a choreographer with the film Khamoshi (1996)

Ganesh Hegde is known for his work in the Oscar nominated film Lagaan

Ganesh Hegde choreographed the opening act for Michael Jackson’s India concert

Ganesh Hegde’s favourite dance style is break-dance and hip-hop

Ganesh Hegde is the first Indian pop artist to produce, write, direct and star in his debut music video forhis single Main Deewana