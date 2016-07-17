5 Interesting Facts About #JDJ9 Judge Ganesh Hegde!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 17th, 2016 at 8:30 pm

Ganesh Hegde debuted as a choreographer with the film Khamoshi (1996) 

31546_391837673793_3056486_n

Ganesh Hegde is known for his work in the Oscar nominated film Lagaan 

Ganesh_Hegde-www.tvtalks.in (5)

Ganesh Hegde choreographed the opening act for Michael Jackson’s India concert 

Ganesh-Hegde-e1309184495498

Ganesh Hegde’s favourite dance style is break-dance and hip-hop 

1

Ganesh Hegde is the first Indian pop artist to produce, write, direct and star in his debut music video forhis single Main Deewana

ganesh-hegde_020611

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with