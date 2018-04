posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 9th, 2016 at 5:49 pm

‘Blues’ normally refers to feeling gloomy. But these 5 actresses have given a completely new meaning to it. Don’t believe us? Check out these pictures where they happily show off the blues and that too with class and sass!

The cuteling, Helly Shah...

And its a saree day 💙😌 A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Jan 24, 2016 at 11:18pm PST

Hahaha 😄 my expression 🙈😋💁 A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Jan 19, 2016 at 2:23am PST

The Gorgeous Adaa Khan...

" Forget what hurt you...But never forget what it taught you"✔ A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on Sep 2, 2016 at 8:48am PDT

The Stylish Mouni Roy...

सफ़र खूबसूरत है मंजिल से भी A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

Essays in l o v e! A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 6, 2016 at 5:58am PDT

The Stunning Kratika Dheer...

Little fun on da sets. Gm everyone. Have a good day .. #kasam A video posted by Kratika Dheer (@kratikalove) on Mar 29, 2016 at 9:09pm PDT

The Classsy Karishma Tanna