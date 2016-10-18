posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 1:14 pm

Fights and arguments are integral to Bigg Boss and this season Priyanka Jagga was the first one to stir the pot! Here are 3 contestants on Bigg Boss 10 who wouldn’t think twice before saying what they want to.

Priyanka Jagga

Without any doubts she tops the list! She has not left a single occasion to cross swords with Bani. On Day 2 also, she continues to squabble with her! Check out video here!

Manu Punjabi

Manu has been giving some seriously difficult time to the ‘Sevaks’! And he staunchly believes that he has put up a good stand by speaking up against the ‘Celebrities’! How will he make it tougher for them on Day 2? Click here for the video.

Om Swami

The ‘Jack-in-the-box’ who will give us a surprise tonight is none other than, Om Swami! Even before we have come to terms with Baba’s story about speaking as soon as he was born, we will see him ruffling some feathers in the house! Here’s how Baba infuriated both Lopamudra and Akanksha…

