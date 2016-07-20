posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 20th, 2016 at 3:51 pm

Call it opposites, polarities, or two sides of the same coin, but it’s a fact that if good exists, then so does evil. Keeping in mind the same law, the valor of a hero is highlighted because there are villains. A lot is said about the heroes and their courage. We have basked in their glory but now it is time to feel the chill in the spine! This 23rd July, two deadly villains, Roshan Sherchan and Haroon Sherchan are coming to give you a dose of fear!