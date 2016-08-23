posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 23rd, 2016 at 12:18 pm

Mallick and Saigal, an estranged couple, got divorced many years ago. A national crisis brings them face to face as colleagues after a long gap. They try their best not to let the bitterness in their personal lives affect the mission at hand. But will they manage to keep their personal and professional lives separate?

Here’s what Sakshi Tanwar and Harsh Chhaya, who are respectively playing Mallick and Saigal, had to say about their characters, working together and their experience while shooting for 24 Season 2…

Will Mallick and Saigal part ways after the mission is over? Or will they get back together? Stay tuned to 24 Season 2, every weekend at 9PM.

Check out the Recap of Episode 10 here- http://www.colorstv.com/in/news/24-season-2-episode-10-recap-4046.html