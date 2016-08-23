24 Season 2- Sakshi Tanwar & Harsh Chhaya on their on- screen relationship!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 23rd, 2016 at 12:18 pm

Mallick and Saigal, an estranged couple, got divorced many years ago. A national crisis brings them face to face as colleagues after a long gap. They try their best not to let the bitterness in their personal lives affect the mission at hand. But will they manage to keep their personal and professional lives separate?

Here’s what Sakshi Tanwar and Harsh Chhaya, who are respectively playing Mallick and Saigal, had to say about their characters, working together and their experience while shooting for 24 Season 2…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Will Mallick and Saigal part ways after the mission is over? Or will they get back together? Stay tuned to 24 Season 2, every weekend at 9PM.

Check out the Recap of Episode 10 here- http://www.colorstv.com/in/news/24-season-2-episode-10-recap-4046.html


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with