24 Season 2 receives a thumbs up from the audience

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 25th, 2016 at 5:05 pm

The much awaited 24 Season 2 finally premiered on Saturday 23rd July and yet again, it created waves among the audience. Before and after the premiere the audience took to social media to express their excitement and best wishes for the series. Here are some glimpses.

 

 

The Live Chat on Facebook with Anil Kapoor got a wonderful and one of its kind response. The questions ranged right from how he bagged a role in the international series 24 to whether he was going to get a new wife in this season of 24. Our very own Jai Singh Rathore effortlessly won at this front as well, impressing the audience.

AK2

 

AK6
AK3

 

Fans also took to Twitter to express their curiosity about the second season of 24 where they asked questions to the actors in a Twitter Chat.

 

24 twitter
 
 

 

Some of the well known and popular celebrities chose Twitter to send their best wishes to the team of 24 Season 2.

 

24t1
 
24t3

 

24t2
 
24t4
 
24t6
 
 

All we can say is this roller coaster ride has just begun! Fasten your seatbelts and enjoy this adventure called 24 Season 2!

 
 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 


