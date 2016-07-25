posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 25th, 2016 at 5:05 pm

The much awaited 24 Season 2 finally premiered on Saturday 23rd July and yet again, it created waves among the audience. Before and after the premiere the audience took to social media to express their excitement and best wishes for the series. Here are some glimpses.

The Live Chat on Facebook with Anil Kapoor got a wonderful and one of its kind response. The questions ranged right from how he bagged a role in the international series 24 to whether he was going to get a new wife in this season of 24. Our very own Jai Singh Rathore effortlessly won at this front as well, impressing the audience.

Fans also took to Twitter to express their curiosity about the second season of 24 where they asked questions to the actors in a Twitter Chat.