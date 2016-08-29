24 Season 2- Episode 12 Recap

Episode 12 of 24 Season 2 reveals that Delta team is called back before they can attack as ATU receives a message from Jai. Jai calls Gyan from Haroon’s mobile and indirectly communicates to ATU team that they should not act in haste. Later on, he separately calls ATU team and clarifies that he wanted to confirm the authenticity of the virus which is why he did not give the signal during the meeting.

 

Will Roshan’s interference in drug deal cause a rift between the Sherchan brothers? Will Naina Singhania manage Maneshinde or will Aditya have to step down from the PM’s post? Stay tuned to 24 Season 2 for all this and more, every weekend at 9PM!

 

