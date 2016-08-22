24 Season 2- Episode 10 Recap

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 22nd, 2016 at 11:31 am

Episode 10 of 24 Season 2 reveals that the mysterious lady AM is actually Antara, the wife of Maneshinde, an important and senior politician. His party is supporting PM Aditya Singhania’s party. Maneshinde is upset about the ATU operation and Roshan Sherchan’s escape from prison. He threatens Prithvi that if the operation fails, his party will withdraw the support. Antara and Prithvi are in a secret relationship. Meanwhile, at the Sherchan brothers’ farmhouse in Uran, Roshan sees Jai and Maya talking with each other and tells Haroon that they are having an affair. Roshan attacks Jai when Jai’s wrist watch which has transmitter, hits a table and stops working. Back at the ATU, Jai’s signal is lost. PMO decides that if the signal is not activated they will go by plan B, that is, to bomb the entire farmhouse area.

 

 

Will Jai actually kill Omkaar? Will he be able to send signals to ATU again? Or will Defense Ministry’s plan to bomb the farmhouse area get activated? Stay tuned to 24 Season 2 every weekend at 9PM.

