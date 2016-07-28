posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 28th, 2016 at 9:52 pm

Jai Singh Rathod wakes up to the news about a much awaited execution of Roshan Sherchan. Roshan, a dreaded terrorist in Pune Central Jail was arrested by Jai 3 years ago.

Everybody believes that Jai is in rehab to treat his alcohol addiction post quitting Anti- Terrorist Unit But he is in fact in a hotel in Pune to carry out a secret job for a seedy looking man called Gyan.

Shibani Mallick was least prepared for what lay ahead! The terrorists have developed a weaponised virus and they have threatened to release it. A dead body with a pen drive is sent to the ATU. They demand the release of Roshan Sherchan.

BEST Shankar provides utilities to the prisoners in Pune Central Jail. Now, BEST Shankar and his ally in the Jail, Muzaffar will help Jai in his secret assignment.

Despite a lack of required documents, Superintendent Joshi allows Jai to meet Roshan because of his old professional association with Jai.

The ATU suspects that drug mafia Haroon Sherchan, younger brother of Roshan is probably in control of the deadly virus.

Haroon gets in to a tussle with Omkar, his old associate. Omkar’s daughter Maya tries to intervene.

Jai finally meets a spiteful Roshan Sherchan and tells him that he has come to save him from certain death.

Is Jai really supporting the terrorists? Or is something else brewing up beneath all this? Stay tuned to 24 Season 2 for more!