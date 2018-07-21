posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 21st, 2018 at 8:00 pm

From new-age content to capturing multiple emotions one serial at a time, today’s the day Colors celebrates 10 beautiful years! With a kitty of diverse shows hosted on the channel, we’re taking you down a beautiful and nostalgic memory lane that feature some shows from the many that made a little space for themselves in to the minds and hearts of people. Here’s a list of some of your favourites:

#1 Balika Vadhu

#2 Ishq ka Rang Safed

#3 Rang Rasiya

#4 Mahakali

#5 Naagin

#6 Silsila Bdallte Rishton Ka

#7 Bepannaah

#8 Udann

#9 Shakti

#10 Tu Aashiqui

#11 Ishq Mein Marjawan

#12 Mission Sapne

#13 Jhalak Dikhlaj

#14 Khatron ke Khiladi

#15 India’s Got Talent

#16 24

#17 Big Boss

#18 Dance Deewane

#19 Kasam

#20 Laado

Indeed, 10 saal bemisal!