posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 21st, 2018 at 8:00 pm
From new-age content to capturing multiple emotions one serial at a time, today’s the day Colors celebrates 10 beautiful years! With a kitty of diverse shows hosted on the channel, we’re taking you down a beautiful and nostalgic memory lane that feature some shows from the many that made a little space for themselves in to the minds and hearts of people. Here’s a list of some of your favourites:
#1 Balika Vadhu
#2 Ishq ka Rang Safed
#3 Rang Rasiya
#4 Mahakali
#5 Naagin
#6 Silsila Bdallte Rishton Ka
#7 Bepannaah
#8 Udann
#9 Shakti
#10 Tu Aashiqui
#11 Ishq Mein Marjawan
#12 Mission Sapne
#13 Jhalak Dikhlaj
#14 Khatron ke Khiladi
#15 India’s Got Talent
#16 24
#17 Big Boss
#18 Dance Deewane
#19 Kasam
#20 Laado
Indeed, 10 saal bemisal!
Recommended
You Might Also Like
Post Your Comments