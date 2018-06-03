10 memes on Nia Sharma's Instagram profile that will make you laugh out loud

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 25th, 2018 at 12:56 pm

A day without laughter is a day wasted!

Owing to that thought, we're bringing to you a little something that's going to make you laugh for a bit if not much. Social media is all about posting the latest happenings in your life and when it comes to celebrities, we've barely seen them posting memes on their handles. However, Nia Sharma is someone who swears by memes. Our very own Aarohi from 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' has achieved tremendous fame over the years. She claims Instagram to be her favorite platform and so making full use of it is assertive. But ever wondered what she posts on her profile? Funny memes! Yes, you read it right. Apart from a bunch of her stunning pictures, she loves to post memes on her Instagram too.

 

Scroll away for a laughter riot!

 

 

I am sick of ‘this is soooo me’ and buying it attitude.

❗️

Everytime I’m invited for a social gathering.

#brainstormsession like... 😥😭

Subtle representation of our ordeals.

Me a Scrutiny expert!

Happy friendship day! 😀❤️

